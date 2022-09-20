Tropics Check Tuesday Morning (09/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE — As Hurricane Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Basin season, more storm activity ramps up elsewhere.

Just to the west of the Leeward Islands, an unorganized set of storms develop.

These storms have a 40% chance of formation as they move over the Leeward Islands and into the Caribbean in the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center's Tuesday morning outlook.

Favorable conditions exist with low shear (upper level wind) and warm sea surface temperatures.

We have not had much recent activity in the forecasted path of this storm, so there is more untapped potential for growth and development.

While nothing has formed now, we will keep you updated as these storms progress and organize.