Tropical Depression Two moves south, limiting local impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday's tropical outlook shows Tropical Depression Two gaining very little to no organization overnight.

T.D. Two is located in the Gulf of Mexico and will be moving south over the weekend.

This means local impacts are not likely.

Drier air from the north/northeast will sweep through the area keeping rain and storm chances limited.

Isolated storms still cannot be ruled out through afternoon hours, but most of us will see more sunshine than cloud cover through the weekend!

With drier air, we can also expect warmer temperatures.

Highs jump to the 90s and upper 80s through the weekend.

In our extended outlook, next week also brings a few spotty shower chances with highs in the low 90s.