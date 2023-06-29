Watch Now
Triple digits possible Thursday afternoon

Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 07:45:54-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are going to soar over the next few days.

Triple digits are possible Thursday afternoon, but the air will be a little drier.

Friday temperatures top out in the upper 90s, but slightly cooler temperatures do not necessarily mean less dangerous heat.

Humidity levels Friday through Sunday increase which means it will FEEL much hotter outside.

Our heat indices could climb closer to 105-110 degrees for the weekend.

If we get overheated, it will be harder to cool down with high humidity and warmer temperatures.

