The heat (and humidity) is on!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Things are warming up across the southeast as air from the south brings warmer weather and higher humidity.

Things will be hot and sticky this weekend with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s! PHEW!

Humidity levels are on the rise so our heat indices will be slightly higher than actual temperatures.

A mix of sun and clouds will be around.

A few spotty showers are possible to pop up across our area through the next few days.

These will not be a washout, but keep in mind some storms will contain lightning and gusty wind at times.

If you hear thunder, head indoors just until storms pass.