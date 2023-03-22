The 80s are calling...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures Wednesday morning start in the 40s and 50s.

This is already about 20-degrees higher than Tuesday morning's temperatures.

Highs Wednesday jump to the upper 70s and low 80s!

Cold weather is a distant memory heading into the rest of the work week.

Highs keep climbing to the upper 80s by Friday.

Another system moves in Saturday. Some storms are possible with rain at times.

This may put a damper on Saturday plans.

Rain moves out Sunday evening, but temperatures remain warm behind this system.

We are back into the upper 80s by Monday.