TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will start in the mid 50s for most of the week with dry air filling in.

This means we will not be slapped in the face with humidity as you head out the door.

Enjoying mostly sunny skies this week with a few more clouds moving in Friday.

Spotty showers return Saturday and Sunday, but humidity and temperatures are rising!

Expect a hot and humid beginning of next week.