Temperatures soar through end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures soar into the upper 90s for the rest of the week.

Wednesday is no exception.

The good news is that even though temperatures are hot, humidity levels drop slightly.

Heat indices are not as likely to climb to the same level as they did Tuesday.

The same goes for Thursday with lower humidity levels, but temperatures are more likely to hit the triple digits!

Either way, it is a good idea to keep the water close over the next few days.

Humidity levels do rise Friday with highs still forecasted to top out in the upper 90s.

This is when we could see heat advisories re-issued due to heat indices climbing to the 110s.

Storm activity increases this weekend as highs top out in the upper 90s.

Afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday may drive us out of the pool for a while until storms pass.

Temperatures return to the mid to lower 90s Monday and Tuesday of next week.