Temperatures soar this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy fog is affecting some drives early Monday morning.

Make sure you take it slow on roadways as fog reduces visibility down to 1-5 miles at times in South Georgia and eastern sides of the Big Bend.

Fog mixes out and partly cloudy skies fill in overhead.

Scattered showers will be around starting Monday afternoon and evening.

These scattered storms could produce heavy rain at times. This will impact for your drive home Monday evening.

You may have to take it a little slower under heavier showers as water fills in across roadways.

Tuesday through Thursday we are under sinking air which means our rain chances are limited, but our heat is not!

A few coastal showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, but the heat really kicks in.

The main focus of our heat forecast will be Wednesday and Thursday has highs top out in the upper 90s, and our heat indices jump to the 100's and 110's.

I would not be surprised to see a few heat advisories issued for our area starting midweek.

We trade in the umbrellas for the extra water bottle or two during this time.