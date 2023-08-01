Pool forecast looking HOT Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesdays high will soar into the upper 90s!

While heat indices stay just below the Heat Advisory threshold (108-degrees), expect 105-degrees to feel very similar.

You will still need the extra water on hand without a doubt!

Tuesday afternoon will not be a bad day to cool off in the nearby river, lake, or pool.

Storm chances stay very isolated, again popping up near the I-75 corridor during late-afternoon hours.

We still need to listen out for thunder during those afternoon swims, but Tuesday and Wednesday will mostly be hot with low chances of storm activity.

As we head into Thursday, storm chances increase across the area with highs dropping below the mid-90 mark.

Rain and storm chances increase Thursday through the end of the weekend. While this will not washout any weekend plans, you will need to be aware of the widespread chance of storms that exsist.