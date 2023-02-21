Temperatures near-record breaking this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs are forecast to climb high over the next several days!

Tuesday's highs will be in the low 80s and climb to the upper 80s by Thursday.

We will be on record watch from Tuesday through Saturday as highs get very close to record highs which top out in the low 80s.

Otherwise, precipitation chances stay low to non-existent.

We could experience a drop or two of rain through the tristate area Tuesday and Thursday, but most of us will not be affected.

No need to pack all the extra rain gear to head out the door.

Besides stay warm and precipitation-free, we also have a breezy day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind fuels fires and also dries out vegetation. Any wildland fires that do start will spread quickly, so please be careful when burning this week, or just avoid it altogether if possible.