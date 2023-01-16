Sunshine to start the week with warmer weather on the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A frosty morning marks the start to our week!

Temperature s mostly start around or just below freezing, and frost has formed overnight.

This means you may need a few extra minutes to get those cars warm and frost-free before heading out this morning.

Wind starts to move out of the south later Monday bringing warmer weather back to our forecast.

Highs Monday jump to the mid to upper 60s with warmer weather (highs and lows) returning for the rest of the week.

Rain chances become spotty by midweek.

Widespread showers and a few storms are possible Thursday.

We are looking at our next widespread showers in the forecast for the weekend.

Rain returns on and off for both Saturday and Sunday.