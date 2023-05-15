Summer pattern continues with warm starts and stormy afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot day is in store for south Georgia and the Big Bend.

Highs climb into the low 90s after starting Monday in the upper 60s and low 70s!

Humidity can be felt in the air, too!

Phew! Hot and humid afternoons do not leave us anytime soon.

Monday afternoon we have a decent chance of seeing storms and heavy rain at times.

Not all of us will get the storms, but those who do may have to wait out some heavy showers before heading home from work.

Storm chances are not as widespread through midweek, but spotty afternoon and evening storms are still possible.

High consistently top out in the upper 80s and low 90s this week.