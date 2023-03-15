Watch Now
First To Know WeatherWeather News

Actions

Stronger to severe storm chances return by week's end

Strong wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out Friday night
Strong wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out Friday night<br/>
Strong wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out Friday night<br/>
Strong wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out Friday night
Posted at 5:25 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 05:25:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings another chance of stronger to severe storms in our area.

Friday evening, a cold front approaches from the west.

Ahead of the front, a line of storms capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'Marginal' risk for parts of North Georgia and South Georgia for this time. In these areas, isolated severe storm chances will be present.

Apalachicola and areas to our west are under a 'Slight' risk. This means scattered chances of severe weather will be possible.

Storms continue to move through during overnight hours into early Saturday morning.

You will be the First to Know as storms develop, and we will keep a close eye on severe weather chances in our area through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.