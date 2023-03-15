Stronger to severe storm chances return by week's end

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings another chance of stronger to severe storms in our area.

Friday evening, a cold front approaches from the west.

Ahead of the front, a line of storms capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'Marginal' risk for parts of North Georgia and South Georgia for this time. In these areas, isolated severe storm chances will be present.

Apalachicola and areas to our west are under a 'Slight' risk. This means scattered chances of severe weather will be possible.

Storms continue to move through during overnight hours into early Saturday morning.

You will be the First to Know as storms develop, and we will keep a close eye on severe weather chances in our area through the end of the week.