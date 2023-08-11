Stronger evening storms possible after hot afternoon Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Excessive heat brings us into the weekend in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Both Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia from 11 AM until 8 PM Friday.

Friday's school forecast will be HOT again. Make sure you have extra water for those after school camps and workouts.

Friday afternoon storms will be sprinkled across our area.

These storms could produce heavy rain and some gusty wind at times.

Friday evening, right around 6-8 PM a system from the north pushes down through South Georgia into North Florida.

This line of storms will be the main focus of our storm forecast.

A 'marginal' risk or isolated risk of severe weather is possible during this line's push through our counties.

Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the main concern from these storms Friday evening and night.

Stay hydrated and cool through the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday have HOT outlooks with even hotter 'feels-like' temperatures expected.

Storms remain in the forecast through afternoon and evening hours for both Saturday and Sunday, too.

These will not be a washout, but what little time we do get outdoors without overheating, we will be dodging afternoon and evening storms.