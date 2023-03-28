Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms form to our west early Tuesday morning.

Activity picks up for South Georgia and the Big Bend through mid-morning hours.

Some early storms will contain some gusty wind and heavy rain at times.

A 'marginal' risk for severe weather is in place for most of our area. This means there are isolated chances of stronger storms becoming severe.

We cannot rule out hail with some of these stronger storms.

A low pressure system and cold front push all the way through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours.

With the passing of this front, storms will push west to east throughout the day.

By about 9-10 PM we start seeing storms move out.

As storms move out, cooler air starts to fill in behind the cold front passage.

A mix of sun and clouds bring us through Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 70s.

Drier air returns through the end of the week with chances of showers and storms ramping up Saturday.