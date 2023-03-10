Strong to severe storms possible Friday and Sunday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will still climb to the upper 70s Friday, but this will help fuel some stronger storms that move in ahead of a cold front Friday afternoon and evening.

A ‘marginal risk’ has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Friday afternoon and evening.

There are isolated chances of severe weather (a storm or two could hit severe limits), so the main threats within these storms will be the potential for hail and gusty wind.

The front moves through by Friday night, and high pressure builds in Saturday.

This means sunshine and cooler weather will return in time for Saturday afternoon plans.

Sunday another round of severe weather is possible.

Don’t forget to turn your clock FORWARD an hour before heading to bed Saturday night, because by Sunday afternoon you may forget as your attention is on the forecast.

‘Slight’ and ‘marginal’ risks have been issued by the SPC. For parts of Southwest Georgia, a brief tornado is possible with some areas of gusty wind and hail with scattered severe storms possible. For parts of the Big Bend and South-central Georgia, gusty wind and hail will be our main threats with isolated chances of severe storms.