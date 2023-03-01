Strong to severe storms in the forecast Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — WEDNESDAY:

It is a foggy start for most of the coastline and inner Big Bend and South Georgia cities early Wednesday morning.

Highs still in climb to the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Otherwise it is a relatively 'quiet' warm and humid start to March.

THURSDAY:

Wind picks up ahead of our next system.

We will find gusts increasing Thursday night.

Otherwise, highs will be in the mid 80s again Thursday afternoon.

A few showers move over our north late Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Friday morning wind picks up with gusts up ahead of a cold front and low pressure system racing across the south.

Severe weather chances increase through the morning and afternoon hours.

The timing of storms looks to start around 6-8 AM for the west with storms progressing across our area through early Friday morning.

These storms will not necessarily be along the line of the front.

Storms will be isolated and from from southwest to northeast throughout the morning hours.

Within these storms, there is a possibility of severe winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain.

Prepare now as we keep a close eye on the timing of this next round of stronger storm possibility.

SATURDAY:

A few showers and storms move out of Taylor County and counties to our east during morning hours.

Mostly cloudy conditions stick around through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will FINALLY be much cooler with highs topping out in the 70s and lows dropping to the 40s for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

