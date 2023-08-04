Stormy turn for end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we come to the end of the work week for some, changes arrive to the forecast.

Storms from the north enter South Georgia closer to lunchtime Friday.

Some storms could contain some gusty wind and heavy rain at times.

This stays true as the storms make their way across the Florida line into the Big Bend later Friday afternoon through the early evening.

We have a Marginal Risk or 'isolated' risk of severe storms with gusty wind being the primary threat Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday's forecast looks stormy in the afternoon hours, too.

Any prolonged outdoor plans may have to be rescheduled or moved indoors at times through at least Tuesday.