Stormy start to the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday early morning hours brought severe weather to our west.

Temperatures at home started in the upper 70s with dew point temperatures in the low 70s!

After a hot and humid start to the morning, a cold front will slide down from the north.

This will provide enough mixing for storms to fire up around lunchtime with enough instability for stronger to severe storms to develop.

Some storms will contain gusty wind and hail.

If you hear thunder and you're in the pool, you will need to head inside.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, head indoors before the storm moves through. Gusty wind could knock over trees that are sitting in already loose soil from rain last week.