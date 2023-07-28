Stormy afternoons in store for weekend

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures do not warm quiet as high as the last few days.

This is because storms develop earlier in the day Friday.

Friday afternoon and evening bring breaks in showers and storms, but we will have plenty of storms around throughout the afternoon to listen out for if we are outside.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon forecasts look very similar to Friday's forecast.

Highs will top out in the low 90s, and shower and storm activity will be scattered through the afternoon and evening hours.

Next week we keep in a stormy pattern, but storms develop later in the afternoon and evening.

This allows temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 90s again!