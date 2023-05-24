Storms still possible across the Big Bend Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is another humid start for the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday morning.

If you are ready for drier and cooler starts, they are on the way!

We still have plenty of moisture to go for our midweek plans though.

Storms develop across the Big Bend Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be well below average in the low 80s, but it will still feel humid and sticky.

Storms activity diminishes as we head through overnight hours, but we cannot rule out a very spotty shower Thursday afternoon.

These will not be widespread at all and drier air starts to fill in from the northeast.

Drier air moves in Friday through Monday with little to no precipitation chances!

There will be plenty of sunshine to soak up over the next the weekend! Highs climb to the low 90s again by early next week.