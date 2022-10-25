Storms return late Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Tuesday's highs will be in the low 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s.

Rain stays out of our forecast Tuesday- for the most part, but a few very isolated showers are possible Tuesday evening.

This will not be a washout by any means, but just a drop or two is possible around dinner.

Most of us will be fast asleep as rain and storms return to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A cold front pushes through EARLY Wednesday morning producing gusty wind, rumbles of thunder, and heavy rain at times for our area.

Just to the west, we do have some severe threats (Apalachicola and west) just after midnight.

If you plan to head west on I-10 during overnight hours, please keep a close eye on developing stronger storms.

Storm timing in our area will be from 2 AM- 5 AM, as showers diminish before most of us are even up.

Some storms may produce some gusty wind at times in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Storms move out very quickly Wednesday morning, and if you are a heavy sleeper, the only thing you may notice is a few wet leaves on the ground