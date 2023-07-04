Storms clearing by firework time Fourth of July evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Fourth of July!

Our Independence Day forecast is typical of a summer-like pattern.

Highs top out in the upper 90s.

Isolated afternoon storms develop across the Big Bend and South Georgia from 3 PM until about 7 PM.

During this time a lot of us will be out trying to cool off at the beach, lake, or pool. If you see those clouds building, make sure you listen out for thunder and head indoors until storms pass.

Storm activity will be isolated so not all of us will see rain Tuesday.

Activity looks to diminish just as the sun sets Tuesday night.

Sunset in Tallahassee July 4th is at 8:44 PM.

Wind will be mostly calm with a slight breeze possible.

Fireworks forecasts are looking good!

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday with coverage area increasing midweek through early next week.

Some storms could contain heavy rain and gusty wind at times.

Storms develop during afternoon hours and diminish overnight.

Highs stay in the mid 90s to end the week.