Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning.

Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead.

Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon and evening hours.

A few spotty storms will pop up around 3-5 PM, but most storms arrive right around sundown- 6-7 PM.

Highs Tuesday top out in the mid 70s, but as rain and storms arrive, temperatures will slowly drop to the mid 60s.

Some stronger storms are possible to our west, and gusty wind will be the major hazard in these stronger storms.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Some rain and storms linger through Wednesday, but severe chances dwindle through Wednesday evening.

Behind this cold front, a cooler and drier forecast returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.