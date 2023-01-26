Storms are out, cold air is in!

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are MUCH cooler heading out the door Thursday than they were Wednesday.

We are waking up to the 30s and 40s, but even cooler temperatures are on the way for the next few mornings.

High pressure takes over, and clear skies will be around Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Daytime highs through the rest of the week and weekend will mostly be in the 50s and 60s.

Breezy conditions will be around for the next few days, too. This will make it feel much cooler- especially during early morning hours.

It is the cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday morning that will make us think about bringing in the sensitive plants.

We are trading the rain jackets for winter jackets as lows drop to the mid to low 30s over the next few nights.

The next chances of rain return late this weekend with a few showers possible Sunday night.

Warmer weather returns next week as cloud cover also increases.