Storm chances on the increase by late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storm and rain chances across our area mostly stay limited and spotty to the I-10 corridor and south.

Afternoon storms and showers Tuesday will develop through afternoon and early evening hours.

Storm coverage increases as the week progresses.

Spotty showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Scattered showers develop ahead of a front moving in from the north on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Storms Thursday could contain some gusty wind and heavy rain at times.

Chances for weekend showers become spotty again.

Highs these next 5-7 days hold right at or just above average (usually about 90-degrees this time of year).