Storm chances drop but heat sticks around to end week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in place again for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Dangerously high heat indices mean heat stroke or heat exhaustion could happen quickly Wednesday.

We should take these warnings and advisories just as seriously as any kind of severe weather event day.

According to the National Weather Service, the number one cause of death among weather related events is heat.

This is not your 'average summer heat' either. We have been breaking records to start the week, AND adding in a mass of air that is filled with moisture.

This makes it feel EVEN HOTTER than the record-breaking heat.

So not only are we breaking-records (which means this isn't a typical summer weather pattern anyway), but we are feeling extremely hot outside during afternoon hours.

Storm chances are possible these next few days, but they will stay very isolated. Some storms that pop over your area could contain heavy rain and gusty wind at times.

Otherwise our storm chances drop very briefly Thursday before becoming widespread again Friday.

Temperatures stay in the upper 90s through the next 7-days, so we are in this hotter pattern for the long term.