Starting week with active weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We start the work week cloud and warm!

Highs climb to the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

Wednesday brings much calmer weather after an active start to the week—>

MONDAY STORMS:

Storms enter our forecast Monday late-afternoon and early-evening.

A 'slight' risk (scattered severe weather threat) is possible for our South Georgia counties.

A cold front approaches, and storms form ahead of the front. The front does not move all the way through, but stronger storms are possible on the leading boundary of the front. This happens to occur in those areas near the south Georgia line.

Keep an eye on the radar starting around 3 PM as storms close in to the north of our area.

Storm activity looks to diminish after 7:30 PM Monday night.

We cannot rule out a severe storm possible closer to the I-10 corridor in North Florida where a 'marginal' risk (isolated chances of severe weather) is in place.

TUESDAY STORMS

A low pressure system associated with a cold front moves all the way through on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A 'marginal' forecast for severe weather (isolated chances of stronger storms) is in place for most of our area between the I-75 and I-10 corridor.

Chances of stronger to severe storms to our area Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening.

Storm timing here looks to be right after lunch to just after 7-8 PM Tuesday night.

