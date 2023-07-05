Starting the afternoon storm cycle through the next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is like the mound of laundry that will never stop.

Afternoon shower and storms become part of our everyday lives over the next week or more.

Storms develop through afternoon hours and last through early evening hours through the end of the week.

Wednesday's highs top out in the mid to low 90s.

With the extra humidity, we could feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s during afternoon hours.

Storm activity ramps up around 2-3 PM Wednesday and fizzles out around 7-8 PM.

Some storms Wednesday will be stronger through South Georgia with small hail, gusty wind, and locally heavy downpours possible.

Storms will produce heavy rain through the end of the week with all the extra moisture in our atmosphere allowing higher rain totals.

Best time to cut the grass without having to worry about storms will be in the early morning or late evening hours. It will be cooler than at least, too.