Spooky Halloween early with fog in the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A foggy start makes our Halloween a little spooky!

Please take some extra time to get to work or school- especially if you know your route is fog prone.

Temperatures rise later in the morning and fog mixes out.

Highs today top out in the low 80s.

Some clouds remain around in our skies this Monday afternoon.

A few stray showers cannot be ruled out later in the afternoon, but these will be light and short-lived.

You may have to get under cover for a few minutes as showers pass, but showers move out by sunset (around 6:50 PM).

Otherwise, we are looking at a mostly dry and hot end to the week with low to mid 80s as highs through the weekend.