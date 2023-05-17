Some stronger storms possible in South Georgia Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs climb into the upper 80s Wednesday, but storms build during afternoon hours.

Storms will be scattered throughout South Georgia and the Big Bend until late-evening hours.

A system to our north will help some storms become stronger in South Georgia.

There is a 'marginal' risk or an isolated chance of storms to become severe.

Not all of us will see severe storms in South Georgia Wednesday, but those storms that do become stronger could produce wind gusts over 60 MPH and hail.

Storms even in the Big Bend could produce gusty wind at times.

Storms activity diminish through evening hours.

Another round of afternoon storms will around again Thursday afternoon.

Friday brings 'drier' weather, but we are not out of the woods for storm chances— they just will not be as widespread.