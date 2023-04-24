Soggy week ahead with isolated showers Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is a cloudy start to the work week.

Highs will settle in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, but it is the soggy week that will be the main headline for this week's weather.

Monday, showers will be more widespread just off the Big Bend coast with some rain making it onshore on the western and eastern side of the coastline.

Isolated showers are possible inland during afternoon hours, too.

Isolated showers will be around Tuesday for all areas.

While Monday and Tuesday will not be washouts, you still may need the umbrella to avoid getting wet with those spotty showers around during lunchtime hours.

Wednesday is when a low from the west approaches bringing widespread shower chances.

Expect showers to be widespread Wednesday and Thursday with lingering showers into Friday.

This weekend we clear up and warm up quickly!

Highs jump to the upper 80s Saturday with more sunshine around.