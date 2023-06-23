Soggy end to the week with some drier air on horizon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings us into another soggy forecast.

Most rain moves out through early morning hours, but another round of scattered showers is expected again Friday afternoon.

Rain will be scattered and heavy at times.

As rain falls quickly on already soaked ground, water is likely to runoff to low-lying areas, creeks, and streams which will lead to increase flooding threats.

Flood Watches are still in effect for most of our area until Friday night.

Scattered storms are possible Saturday.

The best bet to get outside will be Sunday to enjoy more sunshine than rain!

Finally a quick break in rain before showers and storms return Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week are the next extended drier days in our forecast.

Highs will go from the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend to the low to mid 90s late next week.