Severe storms and an isolated tornado more likely Wednesday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday's severe storm chances have increased across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend.

The Storm Prediction Center has now given a 'slight' risk of severe weather for areas west of the line from Apalachicola to Moultrie.

These areas are likely to see a higher chance of severe weather with the main impacts being severe winds with gusts up to 60+ MPH.

We cannot rule out a tornado or two through these areas, too.

Very isolated areas of flash flooding cannot be ruled out either. These waters will rise quickly. Avoid flooded areas while driving.

This will be fast-forming tornadoes, so we will keep you updated as this storm progresses.

Hazards from Wednesday's storms

Hazards from Wednesday's storms



You'll want to keep a close eye on the storms either on-air or online as we keep you up-to-date with the latest threats.

Timing of these stronger storms will be from mid-morning to early afternoon hours for our tristate areas to the Forgotten Coast.

As this line progresses east to Central Georgia and Southeast Big Bend through the early afternoon hours, we can expect less of a chance of stronger storms.

They cannot be completely ruled out though, but an isolated chance of severe winds is possible.

Storm activity moves out by early afternoon, but a few isolated showers are possible through our early evening hours.

Thursday brings much cooler and drier air behind this cold front. This will be the last bit of moisture we see for the next 7-days.