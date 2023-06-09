Scattered storms in the Big Bend and South Georgia to end week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start very warm with humidity lingering early Friday morning.

Highs keep climbing to the low 90s through the weekend.

Friday's forecast calls for scattered showers and storms- especially in the Big Bend and southern Georgia counties.

A cold front pushes through during the day, and storm activity increases right around lunchtime.

With the extra energy from the front, the storms could produce some gusty wind and small hail this afternoon and early evening.

Saturday and Sunday bring spotty shower chances to the forecast, but there will be more sunshine during early morning hours.