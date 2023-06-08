Scattered storms form as cold front approaches from north

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Humidity is in the air as you walk out to the car Thursday morning.

Hot, humid afternoons will become our normal through the next 7 days.

A cold front moves north to south Thursday into Friday.

This will prompt afternoon and evening storm activity for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Some storms may contain some gusty wind and even small hail.

Otherwise, we can expect a slightly drier Saturday with isolated shower and storm potential.

Early next week, storm activity will increase again.

Highs also soar into the low to mid 90s by midweek next week.