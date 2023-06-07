Scattered storms develop Wednesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Humidity is in the forecast early Wednesday morning, and a set up of warmer weather and air from the south help trigger some afternoon showers and storms.

Storm activity will mainly be more widespread through the Big Bend, but some lingering evening showers and storms will be possible across South Georgia near the tri-state area Wednesday night.

A cold front approaches from the north Thursday into Friday and afternoon storms will develop from the north to south Thursday.

This means storm activity increases Thursday afternoon for South Georgia first.

Some storms may contain heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind at times.

This goes for Friday storms, too.

Drier air briefly moves in Saturday, but very spotty storm chances in the afternoon are still possible.

Humidity returns for Sunday, and we keep in isolated summer-like storms in the forecast early next week.