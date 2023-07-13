Scattered storms could bring heavy rain at times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hot and humid weather continues across South Georgia and the Big Bend through the end of the week.

The only changes for Thursday and Friday will be the increased chances of more of us seeing afternoon storms.

Scattered storm chances develop through afternoon hours to end the week.

The main impacts from these storms will be with the heavy rain.

Some storms could dump heavy rain over a small area leading to localized flooding.

Your drive home these next few afternoons may need to be a little slower under storms since extra water may add up on roadways.

This weekend the same pattern of afternoon storms with heavy rain continues.

Highs top out in the mid to low 90s, but with high humidity, it will be feeling more like the low 100s.

Stay hydrated and safe out there!