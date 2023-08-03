Running the sprinklers another day before widespread rain returns Friday

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Normally, it is a good idea to run the sprinklers early in the morning or late at night to avoid evaporation before the grass and plants can soak up the water.

That seems to be a little different these last few days, because evaporation is hard to come by!

We already have an abundant amount of moisture in the air. Even without rain falling, we can feel the moisture lingering like a steamy blanket.

When there is moisture in the air, it is hard for us to even evaporate sweat from our skin (which is a cooling process). With highs in the 90s and adding in this extra moisture, it is hard to cool off without the cooling process of evaporation happening as quickly.

'Feels-like' temperatures will be in the 100s again Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures over the next few days will be in the mid-90s, but we finally have more widespread rain returning Friday morning and afternoon.

There are two different possible outcomes for Friday's storms, but the one we are watching will be early morning rain Friday and stronger storms Friday night.

These stronger storms Friday afternoon and evening could produce some gusty wind at times.

We will keep you updated with the latest changes to Friday's forecast, but expect a stormy day Friday through the weekend- dodging storms here and there for any outdoor plans.