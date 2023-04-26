Watch Now
First To Know WeatherWeather News

Actions

Rounds of storms to end the week

Isolated chances of stronger storms Wednesday afternoon
Isolated chances of stronger storms Wednesday afternoon<br/>
Isolated chances of stronger storms Wednesday afternoon<br/>
Isolated chances of stronger storms Wednesday afternoon
Stronger storms possible Thursday night into Friday afternoon
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 06:17:19-04

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rounds of storms will be in the forecast to end our week.

Wednesday's round will develop as spotty showers and storms across most of our area.
During this time, some hail and gusty wind will be the biggest threats.
A 'marginal' or isolated risk of severe storms is possible from parts of the tristate area, central Big Bend, and east to I-75.

Storms clear out Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

The second round of storms develops Thursday night.
A warm front lifts through our area Thursday afternoon with a low pressure system and cold front moving west to east.
This prompts enough instability for widespread storm activity in our area Thursday night.
During Thursday night's storms, the tristate area and parts of the Big Bend will see a 'slight risk' or scattered chances of stronger to severe storms.
Thursday night around 7-8 PM storms will move in from the west and continue through overnight hours into Friday afternoon.
Storm threats include heavy rain, hail, gusty wind, and a few tornadoes.

We will keep you up to date on the round of storms as we move through the week. You will be the First to Know about storms and threats in your area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.