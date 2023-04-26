Rounds of storms to end the week

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rounds of storms will be in the forecast to end our week.

Wednesday's round will develop as spotty showers and storms across most of our area.

During this time, some hail and gusty wind will be the biggest threats.

A 'marginal' or isolated risk of severe storms is possible from parts of the tristate area, central Big Bend, and east to I-75.

Storms clear out Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

The second round of storms develops Thursday night.

A warm front lifts through our area Thursday afternoon with a low pressure system and cold front moving west to east.

This prompts enough instability for widespread storm activity in our area Thursday night.

During Thursday night's storms, the tristate area and parts of the Big Bend will see a 'slight risk' or scattered chances of stronger to severe storms.

Thursday night around 7-8 PM storms will move in from the west and continue through overnight hours into Friday afternoon.

Storm threats include heavy rain, hail, gusty wind, and a few tornadoes.

We will keep you up to date on the round of storms as we move through the week. You will be the First to Know about storms and threats in your area.