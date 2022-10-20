Record lows to start Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — BRRR!

Grab the heavy jackets and coats Thursday morning heading out the door.

Temperatures across the Big Bend and South Georgia are in the mid to upper 30s to start Thursday.

Official highs and lows for the day are not released until late afternoon by the National Weather Service of Tallahassee, but if Thursday morning's temperatures are found accurate, then we will have broken records set in 1996 as temperatures!

Temperature dropped below that 34-degree record low set in 1996, so if accurate, we will have set a new record for this date (Oct. 20) for 2022!

Frost Advisories are in place until 9 AM Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday do climb to the low 70s Thursday afternoon!

Lows and highs both rise through the end of the week with highs climbing to the low 80s this weekend.

We stay dry through midweek next week!