Rainy start to the weekend, flooding possible

TALLAHSSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers are falling across the tri-state area early Friday morning.

Some moderate to heavy showers are possible at times, and storms are slow moving.

This means rain will add up quickly on roadways.

You may have to head out the door a little sooner than usual to take your time getting into work.

Showers become widespread throughout most of South Georgia and the Big Bend by Friday afternoon.

If you plan to head out of work early Friday, the roads will be a little more wet with extra water sitting on some spots.

Rain does move out by about 8-9 PM Friday night, so not all hope is lost for outdoor plans.

Rain and storm activity ramps up again later on Saturday afternoon and again Sunday afternoon.

This pattern repeats over the weekend and first half of next week.

Keep in mind later next week rain chances drop, but boy do those temperatures soar into the upper 90s again!