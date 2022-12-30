Rainy end to the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday's forecast will be warm and humid for most of the morning and afternoon.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s.

It is right around dinner time (5-7 PM) when rain and storms return.

Some showers will be heavy at times overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday (New Year's Eve) will be soggy as you wake up and head out the door.

The good news is that these rain changes are not a washout. A large area will see rain, but they will be in and out of our area throughout the day.

Make sure you have the rain jackets close Friday night through Saturday night.

Some storms on Saturday may be stronger with gusty wind!

The good news for New Year's Eve plans is that most rain looks to move out by 6-8 PM.

Hopefully that is just in time for your fireworks forecast!