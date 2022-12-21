Rainy end to the week, frigid holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Frigid cold arrives Friday through the holiday weekend, and it is important to talk about this now to prepare ahead of time.

Arctic air arrives and temperatures plummet Friday night through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This means hard freezes are likely as temperatures drop to or below 28 degrees for more than two hours.

This is possible for our area Friday through the early hours of next week.

Harm to pipes, pets, plants, and those without sufficient heating is possible.

More tips and tricks to keep yourself warm and your home safe will be available on air and online this week.

Just keep in mind there is still a cooler but rainy day Thursday before all this arctic air arrives.

You will be The First To Know as our arctic air arrives and what it will mean for you and your family.