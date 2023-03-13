Rain moves out early, much cooler week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain lingers across North Florida and South Georgia through your Monday morning drive to work.

You may still need the rainboots for early morning hours, but drier air from the north returns Monday afternoon.

Highs Monday will be in the 70s with a few clouds lingering overhead.

Tuesday through Thursday highs will take a big drop as clearer and drier skies fill in.

Highs Tuesday will only top out in the low to mid 60s.

Lows Wednesday morning will drop to the 30s!

Frost is not looking likely with drier air around, but it is something we will be keeping a close eye on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs Friday climb to the 80s again, but another around of showers and storms returns Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Another round of 60s are back in the forecast for the end of the weekend.