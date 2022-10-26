Rain jackets to sunglasses by Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE- FLA. (WTXL)- — Rain and storms move out as a cold front sweeps through our area Wednesday morning.

Most rain and storms have moved through, but areas in the southeast Big Bend will see a few light showers through mid to late morning.

Clouds and rain will move out by lunch with clear skies and a little bit of a breeze in the forecast for most of Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are WARM as you walk out Wednesday morning.

We start in the 60s and 70s with temperatures rising to the low 80s by the afternoon.

Dry air and blue skies will be in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday with a few clouds returning Friday.

Rain chances return for the weekend and on Halloween afternoon.

Showers will be isolated, and we are not expecting a washout for weekend plans.

Keep in mind this system's movement and timing will change throughout the week, so you will be the First to Know when it settles in before weekend plans start!