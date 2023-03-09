Rain chances increase, pollen counts drop Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start out cooler Thursday morning.

Highs still top out in the mid to upper 70s, but we have more humidity during afternoon hours. This is because winds shift out of the south bringing more moisture to our atmosphere.

Otherwise, Thursdays will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Friday a cold front moves through.

Rain returns throughout the afternoon and evening Friday.

Some rain may even be heavy enough to knock those pollen counts down a bit for Friday afternoon!

Showers move out by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler with drier air and highs in the 70s.

We start Sunday in the 40s! So the cooler weather hasn't given up just yet.

Now we do have another chance of rain again late Sunday night, but that means our weekend will be mostly dry.

Monday another round of rain and storms are possible.