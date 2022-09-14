Quick taste of Fall with crisp morning starts

TALLAHASSEE — Morning forecasts bring us down to the 50s and 60s.

Dewpoints will be close to the mid to upper 60s, which means you will feel a lot cooler heading out the door!

Another crisp morning is likely Thursday morning.

It is a quick taste of Fall as afternoon temperatures still climb into the upper 80s with a few low 90s.

Moisture remains low over our area through Thursday with a very small chance of thunderstorms.

A disturbance moves through Friday into Saturday, so we can expect afternoon thunderstorm activity to ramp up these two days.

These will not be washout afternoons, but you may have to head indoors to dodge a few pockets of storms.