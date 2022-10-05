Pumpkin patch visits will be warm this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTLX)- — Temperatures will swing a good 30 degrees between morning lows and daytime highs.

We start out Wednesday morning in the 40s and 50s.

By Wednesday afternoon, highs top out in the mid to low 80s.

Temperatures warm even more Thursday through Saturday afternoons.

Highs these three days will be in the upper 80s, but the good news is that we still drop to the 50s and 60s overnight.

This will give us a chance to cool off the houses or apartments with the windows open overnight.

Don't forget to shut them as temperatures warm ruckly after the sun rises!

Moisture stays out of our forecast for the next 7 days.