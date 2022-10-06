Pool days are not out of the forecast just yet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — While early mornings start in the 50s and 60s these next few days, afternoon hours take a 30-degree swing.

Highs Thursday top out in the mid 80s with upper 80s in the forecast for the end of the week and the weekend.

Rain stays out of our area through the weekend, but get ready to find ways to cool off if you are out and about these next few days.

Highs Friday through Sunday top out around 87 degrees.

Our next chances of moisture return midweek next week with a few spotty showers possible.

***Keep in mind over the next few days as relative humidity remains low and highs remain hot, fire danger concerns are higher around the Big Bend and South Georgia over the next few days.